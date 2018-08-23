Lupin gains 3% on tentative USFDA approval for contraceptive tablets

Share price of Lupin added 3 percent intraday Thursday as company received tentative USFDA approval for generic Nudovra tablets.

The company has received tentative approval for its Nudovra (Estradiol Valerate Tablets, 3 mg and 1 mg and Estradiol Valerate and Dienogest Tablets, 2 mg/2 mg and 2 mg/3 mg) tablets from the USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) to market a generic version of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Natazia tablets.

Nudovra is the generic versional Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Natazia tablets. It is an estrogen/progestin combined oral contraceptive (COC), indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.

Nudovra had annual sales of approximately USD 31.4 million in the US.

At 09:38 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 911.95, up Rs 22.75, or 2.56 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil