you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin gains 2% as Nagpur unit receives EIR from USFDA

The Nagpur facility is Lupin's largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Lupin gained 2 percent on October 18 after the pharma company's Nagpur facility received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator. The stock closed at Rs 740.30 on the BSE.

The facility was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) between August 5 and August 8, 2019.

The inspection for the oral solid facility at Nagpur closed without any Form 483 observation, the pharma major said in its BSE filing.

The Nagpur facility is Lupin's largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility.

"Excelling at quality and compliance is one of our top priorities and we remain committed to meeting and exceeding standards set by regulatory agencies globally," Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

