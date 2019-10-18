Lupin gains 2% as Nagpur unit receives EIR from USFDA

Shares of Lupin gained 2 percent on October 18 after the pharma company's Nagpur facility received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator. The stock closed at Rs 740.30 on the BSE.

The facility was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) between August 5 and August 8, 2019.

The inspection for the oral solid facility at Nagpur closed without any Form 483 observation, the pharma major said in its BSE filing.

The Nagpur facility is Lupin's largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility.