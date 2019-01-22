App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin falls as Credit Suisse retains underperform, sees 8% downside

Credit Suisse expects two more generic approvals for the company in the next financial year 2019-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lupin shares fell over a percent in morning on Tuesday after global brokerage house Credit Suisse has retained underperform rating on the stock with a price target at Rs 800, implying a 7.6 percent downside from January 21 levels.

Levothyroxine is a key approval for the company as it accounts for 7-8 percent of FY21 EPS, said the brokerage which expects the firm to reach peak sales of $30-35 million of this drug in FY21.

The pharma major, on January 21, received approval for its Levothyroxine sodium tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of AbbVie Inc's Synthroid tablets.

These tablets will be available in several strength - 25 meg, 50 meg, 75 meg, 88 meg, 100 meg, 112 meg, 125 meg, 137 meg, 150 meg, 175 meg, 200 meg, and 300 meg,

related news

The drug is indicated for hypothyroidism as replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism; and for pituitary thyrotropin suppression as an adjunct to surgery and radioiodine therapy in the management of thyrotropin-dependent well-differentiated thyroid cancer.

Levothyroxine sodium tablets had annual sales of approximately $2519.6 million in the US (IQVIA MAT September 2018).

Credit Suisse expects two more generic approvals for the company in the next financial year 2019-20.

At 09:54 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 854.60, down Rs 10.90, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 10:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.