Lupin falls 2% as USFDA after inspection issues 6 observations to Pithampur unit

Lupin shares declined 2 percent in morning on Monday after the company's received six observations for Pithampur unit from the US health regulator.

The pharma major, on January 26, announced the completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration inspection carried out at its Pithampur unit -2 (Indore) facility.

The inspection was carried out between January 14 and January 25, 2019.

"The inspection at PithampurUnit-2 (Indore) closed with 6 observations," Lupin said, adding it is confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily.

At 09:48 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 853.75, down Rs 9.25, or 1.07 percent on the BSE.