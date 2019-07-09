Lupin climbs 2% after launch of cancer drug Imatinib Mesylate

Lupin shares rallied 2 percent intraday on July 9 after the launch of cancer drug in the United States.

Company's alliance partner Natco had received an approval for the drug from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier.

On July 9, the pharma major announced the launch of Imatinib Mesylate tablets, available in 100 mg and 400 mg strengths.

Imatinib is the generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Gleevec tablets.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of newly diagnosed adult and pediatric patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukaemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase.

Imatinib Mesylate tablets had annual sales of approximately $548 million in the US, according to IQVIA MAT data as of May 2019.