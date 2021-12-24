MARKET NEWS

LTI outperforms top 5 IT firms for second straight year

The firm believes that it is well positioned to cross $2 billion milestone revenue for fiscal year 2022.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

L&T group firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) has outperformed the nation's top five most valued information technology firms by market capitalization, for the second consecutive year.

LTI stock surged 92% in 2021 while India’s top five IT firms – Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd have gained 26%, 45%, 29%, 77% and 70% respectively.

In 2020, LTI stock surged over 109% while top five IT firms -- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd advanced 33%, 45%, 29%, 57% and 27% respectively.

Investors are showing strong faith in LTI following management's comments that the firm is witnessing strong demand across all verticals, geographies and service lines and such a robust demand cycle will continue for the next three years.

Management said that it foresees a solid first half of 2022 with robust growth, new client additions and a strong deal pipeline. Further, it expect the second half of the year to be stronger than the first half. The firm believes that it is well positioned to cross $2 billion milestone revenue for fiscal year 2022.

“LTI is focused on spending in newer areas like ESG, Cybersecurity, Digital, Data and Cloud. And we believe that LTI is on track to create immense shareholder value over the next 15 years. The stock is trading at 31.8x FY23E. We maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs7,505 (40x Q4FY23E) based on strong growth prospects”, said Edelweiss Securities Ltd in a 9 December note to investors.

LTI’s cloud offering aLTIus is seeing strong traction, with 40% of the firm's portfolio comprises digital, data and cloud products. In the last five years its cloud segment has seen eight fold growth. Also the firm is witnessing a strong deal pipeline with a lot of midsize and small size deals. Current deal size at $2.07 billion versus $1.9 billion from a year ago.

“LTI has consistently delivered growth in the leader’s quadrant and net profitability of 14-15%. Company’s new initiatives to drive Cloud and Digital revenues and products in the data monetization space seem promising and give us confidence that it will continue to deliver as per expectations. We are particularly appreciative of the company’s consistent innovative outlook, be it in their internal programs”, said analysts


 LTI was listed in July 2016 and since then the scrip has gained over 890% from its issue price of Rs 710 per share. Meanwhile, analysts are cautious on stretched valuations. The stock currently trades at 41 times price earnings at FY23E.

Despite the record hiring the firm is facing a talent crunch also a cause of worry for investors. The firm earlier reported that it has done strong net headcount addition of 31% year-on-year over the last four quarters and it will continue strong hiring with a fresher intake target of 5500 in FY22.
Tags: #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #LTI shares #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 24, 2021 09:25 am

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

