 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

LTCG rationalisation will bring back the bulls; policy uncertainty will disappoint the markets: Nirmal Jain

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

The IIFL Chairman feels that growth in private capex would come on the back of higher capacity utilisation, mostly in export-oriented units.

Rationalisation of the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, fiscal discipline, and stability of policies in the medium term is expected to drive positive sentiment in the market, said Nirmal Jain, Chairman, IIFL, in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

Elaborating on this, Jain suggested that the government should maintain consistency in policies like Make In India that incentivise the manufacturing sector.

He added that an increase in capital gains tax or estate duty would be a little disturbing for the market. `A populist budget which creates policy uncertainty will impact market sentiment,'' he said.

Preferred themes:

Jain said the ‘Make in India’ theme would probably get further impetus in the coming budget, as a resurgent India was in a sweet spot in a world beleaguered by inflation and fears of recession.

For the first time, Jain expects India to emerge as an alternative to China for companies looking to outsource.