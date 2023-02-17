 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T tops buying list in Nifty50, trades beyond consolidation range

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 17, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro turned out to be the biggest gainer in the Nifty50 on February 17, despite the broader markets reeling under selling pressure. The benchmark Nifty50 itself fell more than 100 points intraday.

The share price of the country's largest engineering and infrastructure company traded higher by more than 2 percent at Rs 2,227, though there was a bit of selling pressure at the day's high, at the time of writing this article.

The stock has broken the consolidation range we have been seeing since the start of the current month, with a long bullish candlestick formation. In fact it was trading within the range of Budget day (Rs 2,080-2,216), but within that range, there was a higher-high-higher-low formation.

The stock has been making a higher-high-higher-low formation on the broader perspective and rallied more than 55 percent, indicating that it has maintained a rally despite intermittent correction and consolidation.