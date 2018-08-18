App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T to consider buyback proposal at board meeting on August 23

Trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for staff from August 20, 2018

Larsen & Toubro later this month will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares, the company said in a filing to exchanges.

The Board of Directors will be meeting on August 23, 2018 to consider a proposal for the same

“As per the company's internal code for prevention of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for the company's directors/officers and designated employees of the company from August 20, 2018,” the company said in a filing to exchanges.

The company was in the news recently after it won orders worth Rs 3,028 crore. "Buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has bagged an EPC order worth Rs 3,028 crore from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL)," the company said in a BSE filing.

The stock has risen around 7 percent in the past one month. At the close of market hours on Friday, it closed at Rs 1,240.3 on the BSE.
