L&T Technology Services shares fall 3% on CLSA downgrade

Shares of L&T Technology Services fell 2.7 percent intraday on July 20 after global brokerage house CLSA downgraded the stock to underperform from outperform.

However, it raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,420 from Rs 1,410 earlier.

The brokerage said revenue growth should recover but margin revival could take time.

The stock could take a breather after rally of 18 percent over the last three months, but its structural strengths will limit absolute downside risks, CLSA feels.

L&T Technology's June quarter revenue on constant currency terms fell 12.7 percent sequentially due to weakness in plant engineering segment and aerospace division. US dollar revenue declined 12.5 percent QoQ during the quarter.

Its profit plunged 43 percent quarter-on-quarter and EBIT margin contracted by 309 bps sequentially during the quarter ended June 2020.

L&T Technology expects 9-10 percent fall in US dollar revenue for the full year FY21.

The stock rallied more than 45 percent in last four months following recovery in overall equity markets and today, it was quoting at Rs 1,371.60, down 0.54 percent on the BSE at 11:20 hours IST.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.