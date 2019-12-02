App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Technology Services share price up 2% on Airbus contract

The company will manage Airbus India's avionics software development, validation & verification and data analytics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) share price gained 1.8 percent in the morning trade on December 2 after winning an avionics contract from Airbus.

The company “has been selected by Airbus India to manage their Avionics Software Development, V&V (Validation & Verification) and Data Analytics”, it said in a BSE filing.

LTTS is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, focused on engineering and R&D services. It offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.

Close
The stock was quoting at Rs 1,501.70, up Rs 14.05, or 0.94 percent, on the BSE at 1031 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 10:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #L&T Technology Services

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.