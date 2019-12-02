L&T Technology Services share price up 2% on Airbus contract

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) share price gained 1.8 percent in the morning trade on December 2 after winning an avionics contract from Airbus.

The company “has been selected by Airbus India to manage their Avionics Software Development, V&V (Validation & Verification) and Data Analytics”, it said in a BSE filing.

LTTS is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, focused on engineering and R&D services. It offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.