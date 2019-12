L&T Technology Services share price up 2% on Airbus contract

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) share price gained 1.8 percent in the morning trade on December 2 after winning an avionics contract from Airbus.

The company “has been selected by Airbus India to manage their Avionics Software Development, V&V (Validation & Verification) and Data Analytics”, it said in a BSE filing.

LTTS is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, focused on engineering and R&D services. It offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,501.70, up Rs 14.05, or 0.94 percent, on the BSE at 1031 hours.