Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Technology Services Q2 net soars 56%

During the quarter, LTTS won six multi-million dollar deals across industrial products, process industry and telecom and hi-tech.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), the pure-play engineering services arm of parent L&T, reported a 56 percent growth in net profit at Rs 191 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,266.1 crore, which grew 41 percent in September quarter.

During the quarter, LTTS won six multi-million dollar deals across industrial products, process industry and telecom and hi-tech, and added one $30 million-plus client, and three $10-million-plus client, the firm said in a release.

All the five of its industry segments grew in double digits, with industrial products also turning around this quarter, while revenue from digital and leading-edge technologies increased to 33 percent and grew by 66 percent, it added.

 
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 09:39 pm

tags #L&T Technology Services #Nifty #Results #Sensex

