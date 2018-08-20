App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T stock rallies 6% ahead of board meet to consider buyback proposal on August 23

The company on Saturday said the board of directors will be meeting on August 23, to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro share price rallied more than 6 percent in morning on Monday ahead of its board meeting to consider share buyback proposal later this week.

The company on Saturday said the board of directors will be meeting on August 23, to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

“As per the company's internal code for prevention of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for the company's directors/officers and designated employees of the company from August 20, 2018,” the company said in a filing to exchanges.

The company was in the news recently after it won orders worth Rs 3,028 crore. "Buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has bagged an EPC order worth Rs 3,028 crore from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL)," the company said in a BSE filing.

The stock has risen more than 16 percent in the past one year. At 10:32 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,314.00, up Rs 73.70, or 5.94 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.