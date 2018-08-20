L&T stock rallies 6% ahead of board meet to consider buyback proposal on August 23

Larsen & Toubro share price rallied more than 6 percent in morning on Monday ahead of its board meeting to consider share buyback proposal later this week.

The company on Saturday said the board of directors will be meeting on August 23, to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

“As per the company's internal code for prevention of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for the company's directors/officers and designated employees of the company from August 20, 2018,” the company said in a filing to exchanges.

The company was in the news recently after it won orders worth Rs 3,028 crore. "Buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has bagged an EPC order worth Rs 3,028 crore from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL)," the company said in a BSE filing.

The stock has risen more than 16 percent in the past one year. At 10:32 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,314.00, up Rs 73.70, or 5.94 percent on the BSE.