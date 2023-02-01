 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T shares recover on higher capex announcement in Budget 2023

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 33 percent increase in capital investment outlay to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) recovered after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 33 percent increase in capital investment outlay to Rs 10 lakh crore.

At 11:44am, the stock recouped early losses and was trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 2,158.4 on the BSE.

Sitharaman emphasised that infrastructure, investment and green growth are among seven priorities, and added that investments in the infrastructure space will have a multiplier effect on economy.

