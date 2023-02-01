L&T shares recover on higher capex announcement in Budget 2023

Representative image

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) recovered after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 33 percent increase in capital investment outlay to Rs 10 lakh crore.

At 11:44am, the stock recouped early losses and was trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 2,158.4 on the BSE.

Sitharaman emphasised that infrastructure, investment and green growth are among seven priorities, and added that investments in the infrastructure space will have a multiplier effect on economy.

She also announced some measures regarding digital public infrastructure.

Sharekhan by BNP had said: “We believe that it is imperative for the Centre to take all necessary measures to sustain the ongoing economic recovery. Hence, the government may maintain its focus on development of infrastructure (roads, energy, water and affordable housing) that would give the economy a much-needed earnings / employment stimulus”.

Further, Sitharaman said the government will invest Rs 10,000 crore every year on Urban Infra Development fund. She also announced a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways. It is the highest ever outlay and nine times of 2013-2014.