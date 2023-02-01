English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    L&T shares recover on higher capex announcement in Budget 2023

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 33 percent increase in capital investment outlay to Rs 10 lakh crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) recovered after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 33 percent increase in capital investment outlay to Rs 10 lakh crore.

    At 11:44am, the stock recouped early losses and was trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 2,158.4 on the BSE.

    Sitharaman emphasised that infrastructure, investment and green growth are among seven priorities, and added that investments in the infrastructure space will have a multiplier effect on economy.

    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.