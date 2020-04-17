App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T shares price rises 3% on order wins

Its residential arm has won an order from a Bengaluru-based developer for a residential complex.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Contracts from domestic clients lifted the share price of Larsen & Toubro 3 percent intraday on April 17.

The stock was trading at Rs 924.05, up 1.32 percent, on the BSE at 1354 hours.

"The buildings & factories (B&F) business of L&T Construction has secured significant orders from prestigious clients in India," the engineering and construction major told BSE.

Close

As per the company's classification, “significant orders” range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 crore.

related news

"The factories arm of B&F business has secured a design and build order from a leading cement manufacturer to execute and commission a 9,500 TPD cement plant at Ametha, Katni, Madhya Pradesh," L&T said.

Its residential arm won an order from a Bengaluru developer for a residential complex with a built-up area of 5 million square feet.

The company's IT office spaces arm has secured an order from a government organisation to construct smart data centres at Hyderabad and Chennai, with a total built-up area of 2.68 lakh square feet.

"The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance for both the locations," L&T said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.