L&T shares gain 2% on defence ministry deal to buy 3 cadet training ships

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 2 percent on March 2 after the Cabinet gave approval to sign contract with the EPC major for acquisition of three cadet training ships.

At 9:28am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 2,135, up 1 percent, on the BSE.

Under the Buy Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, the Union Cabinet has accorded approval to sign a contract with engineering and construction conglomerate L&T for the acquisition of three cadet training ships at an overall cost of Rs 3,108.09 crore, as per a news report.

The defence ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said the delivery of the ships is scheduled to start from 2026, the report said. The ships will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai, it added.

Moneycontrol News