you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T shares gain 1% after heavy engineering arm wins orders worth Rs 1,600 cr

Of the order inflow, orders worth Rs 1,470 crore are from international clients in the USA, Europe, Middle East, CIS and China, L&T said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Larsen & Toubro share price gained a percent at close on Friday after its heavy engineering subsidiary bagged orders worth Rs 1,600 crore. The stock closed at Rs 1,270 on the BSE.

L&T will supply critical reactors and heavy equipment to refining, petrochemical and liquified natural gas (LNG) industries.

"The orders, which were won against stiff global competition, include hydrocracking reactors, fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) reactor & regenerator systems and ethylene oxide reactors," the company said in its filing.

Of the order inflow, orders worth Rs 1,470 crore are from international clients in the USA, Europe, Middle East, CIS and China. "These orders will be executed at Hazira, Gujarat at L&T's fully integrated, state-of-the-art, coastal manufacturing facility, one of the largest of its kind in the World."

Commenting on these orders, Shailendra Roy, Whole-Time Director (Power, Heavy Engg and Nuclear) said, "With firming up of the oil prices, we are witnessing good traction in global greenfield and brownfield Hydrocarbon projects."

L&T Heavy Engineering is well poised in this critical segment with a strategic edge in technology as well as scale and by leveraging its integrated Heavy forgings facility, he added.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

