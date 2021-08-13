MARKET NEWS

English
L&T share price hits 52-week high order win from Technip Energies

This order for the technologically critical titanium-clad reactor is for a public sector petrochemical project for a purified terephthalic acid plant

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,661.70, adding over 2 percent after the company bagged an order for an oxidation reactor from Technip Energies.

"The heavy engineering arm of Larsen and Toubro has won all order for oxidation reactor from Technip Energies-India against stiff global competition," the company said in the press release.

This order for the technologically critical titanium-clad reactor is for a public sector petrochemical project for a purified terephthalic acid plant.

The scope of supply involves design, material procurement, fabrication, inspection and testing of reactor meeting the licensors stringent quality requirements.

This order marks the opening of multiple avenues for L&T Heavy Engineering for critical titanium-clad reactors in both domestic and global markets.

At 1159 hours, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,656.30, up Rs 33.90, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.
#Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Aug 13, 2021 12:20 pm

