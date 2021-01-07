L&T share price climb 3% after subsidiary secures contract from ONGC

live bse live

The share price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) climbed almost 3 percent in intraday trade on BSE on January 7 after the company said its subsidiary secured a contract from ONGC.

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for their new living quarter (LQ) and revamp at 'NQ Complex' (NLRNC-RT2) project," the company said in a statement.

The contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a lump sum turnkey (LSTK) basis, the company said.

The contract, as per the company, involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a new living quarter platform, 'NQL Platform' of 120-men capacity, and major revamping/replacement of existing process systems/facilities at 'NQ Complex' in ONGC's Mumbai High Asset.

At 1140 hours, shares of L&T traded at Rs 1,340.60, up 2.05 percent.