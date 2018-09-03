L&T rises more than 1% post construction arm win orders worth Rs 2,654cr

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.5 percent intraday Monday as company's construction arm won orders worth Rs 2,654 crore across various business segments.

Its transportation infrastructure segment bagged a new order worth Rs 2,095 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), for the construction of Package 10 of the Six-lane Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway in the state of Maharashtra.

This project is to be completed in 30 months.

Its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 559 crore from MSRDC for construction of the Thane Creek Bridge-III.

The project involves construction of a 1.837 Km dual bridge across the Thane Creek Channel connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

At 11:10 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,383, up Rs 13.90, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil