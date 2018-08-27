L&T rises 1% post construction arm wins EPC order worth Rs 1,394cr

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 1 percent intraday Monday as company's construction arm won orders worth Rs 1,394 crore.

The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has won an EPC order worth Rs 1,394 crore from the Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh for the execution of the Kundalia Irrigation Project - Right Bank.

The project envisages to provide water for micro-irrigation to more than 64,000 hector of cultivable land in the command area of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh by lifting water from right bank of the Kundalia reservoir on the Kalisindh river.

The scope includes survey, investigation, design, procurement, construction and installing of pumping system, rising and gravity main line / branch lines / distribution network with control and automation system.

This is the fourth order that the business has bagged from the same client.

At 12:18 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,354.10, up Rs 11.30, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

