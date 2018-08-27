App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T rises 1% post construction arm wins EPC order worth Rs 1,394cr

The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has won an EPC order worth Rs 1,394 crore from the Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 1 percent intraday Monday as company's construction arm won orders worth Rs 1,394 crore.

The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has won an EPC order worth Rs 1,394 crore from the Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh for the execution of the Kundalia Irrigation Project - Right Bank.

The project envisages to provide water for micro-irrigation to more than 64,000 hector of cultivable land in the command area of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh by lifting water from right bank of the Kundalia reservoir on the Kalisindh river.

The scope includes survey, investigation, design, procurement, construction and installing of pumping system, rising and gravity main line / branch lines / distribution network with control and automation system.

This is the fourth order that the business has bagged from the same client.

At 12:18 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,354.10, up Rs 11.30, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 12:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.