L&T rises 1% as construction arm wins orders worth Rs 1,904cr

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.3 percent intraday Tuesday as company's construction arm won orders worth Rs 1,904 crore.

The construction arm of Larsen and Toubro has won orders worth Rs 1904 across various business segments. Power transmission & distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged EPC orders worth Rs 1,723 crore.

The smart world and communication business has secured an order worth Rs 181 crore for the implementation of Goa Intelligent City Management System for Panaji City as the Master System Integrator (MSI).

At 13:06 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,301.40, up Rs 10.20, or 0.79 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil