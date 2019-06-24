App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T shares gain on mega power project order in Bihar

L&T will set up a 2x660 MW ultra-supercritical power plant in Buxar district, Bihar

Larsen & Toubro shares gained more than a percent intraday on June 24 after bagging big power project in Bihar.

"The power business of L&T has bagged a mega engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from SJVN Thermal Private Limited to set up a 2x660 MW ultra-supercritical power plant in Buxar district, Bihar," the infrastructure major said in its BSE filing.

SJVN Thermal Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh and a Mini Ratna public sector undertaking.

L&T said the scope of work for L&T includes design, engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, construction, erection, testing commissioning of Buxar Thermal Power Project (2x660 MW),

on turnkey basis, covering steam generator, steam turbine generator, electrostatic precipitator, NOx control system, flue gas desulphurization (FGD) system and complete balance of plant (BoP) systems.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,541.20, up Rs 1.20, or 0.08 percent on the BSE at 1006 hours IST.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 10:30 am

tags #(L&T #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

