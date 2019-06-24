L&T shares gain on mega power project order in Bihar

Larsen & Toubro shares gained more than a percent intraday on June 24 after bagging big power project in Bihar.

"The power business of L&T has bagged a mega engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from SJVN Thermal Private Limited to set up a 2x660 MW ultra-supercritical power plant in Buxar district, Bihar," the infrastructure major said in its BSE filing.

SJVN Thermal Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh and a Mini Ratna public sector undertaking.

L&T said the scope of work for L&T includes design, engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, construction, erection, testing commissioning of Buxar Thermal Power Project (2x660 MW),

on turnkey basis, covering steam generator, steam turbine generator, electrostatic precipitator, NOx control system, flue gas desulphurization (FGD) system and complete balance of plant (BoP) systems.