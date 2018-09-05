L&T offloads 6.08% stake in Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) said its promoter Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has offloaded 6.08 percent stake in the company, paring the parent's shareholding to 75 percent.

L&T had earlier said it intended to make an offer for sale of up to 59 lakh equity shares, representing 3.41 percent holding of LTI, on September 3 and 4, 2018.

It had also provided for an option to "additionally sell 46,27,288 equity shares, representing 2.67 percent of the total paid up equity share capital" of LTI.

In a regulatory filing Wednesday, LTI said: "We are hereby notifying the information regarding the change in our shareholding in the company which has decreased by 6.08 percent pursuant to the sale of shares on September 3 and 4, 2018".

Post the transaction, L&T now holds 75 percent stake in LTI, it added. The floor price of the offer was set at Rs 1,700 per equity share of LTI.