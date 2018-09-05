App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T offloads 6.08% stake in Larsen & Toubro Infotech

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) said its promoter Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has offloaded 6.08 percent stake in the company, paring the parent's shareholding to 75 percent.

L&T had earlier said it intended to make an offer for sale of up to 59 lakh equity shares, representing 3.41 percent holding of LTI, on September 3 and 4, 2018.

It had also provided for an option to "additionally sell 46,27,288 equity shares, representing 2.67 percent of the total paid up equity share capital" of LTI.

In a regulatory filing Wednesday, LTI said: "We are hereby notifying the information regarding the change in our shareholding in the company which has decreased by 6.08 percent pursuant to the sale of shares on September 3 and 4, 2018".

Post the transaction, L&T now holds 75 percent stake in LTI, it added. The floor price of the offer was set at Rs 1,700 per equity share of LTI.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 09:08 pm

tags #India #Larsen and Toubro #markets

