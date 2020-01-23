L&T jumps 3% post Q3 results: Morgan Stanley, Citi, Nomura remain positive - Here's why

Share price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained over 3 percent in the morning trade on January 23 after the company reported profit growth of 15.15 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,352 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, driven by lower tax cost (down 37 percent YoY) and operating income. Profit for the same quarter last year was Rs 2,041.62 crore.

Revenue from operations in Q3FY20 grew 5.9 percent to Rs 36,242.68 crore YoY impacted by execution in the infrastructure business, missing the estimates of Rs 39,330 crore of a poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18.

L&T said it won new orders worth Rs 41,579 crore during the quarter amid subdued business environment, taking total consolidated orderbook to Rs 3.06 lakh crore as of December 31, 2019.

Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,339.05, up Rs 44.80, or 3.46 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,339.20 and an intraday low of Rs 1,302.

Most of the brokerages have a positive outlook on the stock price post the Q3 results.

Morgan Stanley: Overweight, target Rs 1,556 per share

Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,556 from Rs 1,753 per share. Despite Q3 resluts were below expectations it expects a stronger Q4. The firm is of the view that execution and liquidity-related challenges in some states affected revenue growth. Execution challenges are receding and cash flows should improve in Q4, it added.

Citi: Buy, target Rs 1,700

Global research firm Citi has a buy call with target at Rs 1,700 per share. The firm is of the view that L&T surprised positively in Q3 by posting better-than-expected core and order inflows execution adding that ordering prospect for Q4 is strong. L&T remains Citi’s top pick.

IDFC Securities has maintained outperform rating on the stock with target at Rs 1,775 per share. It is of the view that core E&C business continues to improve in terms of order inflows. Execution is slightly weak due to specific issues in few of the orders.

IDFC Securities expects L&T to meet the guidance in terms of order inflow. Revenues working capital levels have deteriorated, but may improve going forward, it said. Expect strong 13/15 percent revenue/EPS CAGR over FY19-21.

Kotak Institutional Equities: Buy, target Rs 1560 per share

Kotak Institutional Equities has retained a buy rating on the stock on reasonable valuations and has cut target to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,560 per share. The research firm has cut core E&C estimates by 7-10 percent to incorporate weakness in Q3 results.

Diversified exposure is helping the company to grow ordering over M9 FY20. Near-term pipeline improves case for double-digit FY21 revenue growth, it said.

Nomura has maintained a buy call with target at Rs 1,715 per share. It is of the view that core revenue weakens is on the back of execution headwinds while order inflows remain robust adding that stable working capital levels lead to strong cash generation. Improvement in core EBITDA margin is a key positive, it added.

Credit Suisse has maintained a neutral call on the stock with target at Rs 1,460 per share. Revenue execution of Rs 36,300 crore was well below the research firm’s expectation adding that all the revenue growth was delivered by the services segments.

EPC business declined by about 2 percent in revenue terms and execution took a sizable hit due to a slowdown in government spending.