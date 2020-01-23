App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T jumps 3% post Q3 results: Morgan Stanley, Citi, Nomura remain positive - Here's why

L&T gained over 3 percent after the company reported profit growth of 15.15 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,352 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, driven by lower tax cost and operating income.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained over 3 percent in the morning trade on January 23 after the company reported profit growth of 15.15 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,352 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, driven by lower tax cost (down 37 percent YoY) and operating income. Profit for the same quarter last year was Rs 2,041.62 crore.

Revenue from operations in Q3FY20 grew 5.9 percent to Rs 36,242.68 crore YoY impacted by execution in the infrastructure business, missing the estimates of Rs 39,330 crore of a poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18.

L&T said it won new orders worth Rs 41,579 crore during the quarter amid subdued business environment, taking total consolidated orderbook to Rs 3.06 lakh crore as of December 31, 2019.

Close

Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,339.05, up Rs 44.80, or 3.46 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,339.20 and an intraday low of Rs 1,302.

related news

Most of the brokerages have a positive outlook on the stock price post the Q3 results.

Morgan Stanley: Overweight, target Rs 1,556 per share

Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,556 from Rs 1,753 per share. Despite Q3 resluts were below expectations it expects a stronger Q4. The firm is of the view that execution and liquidity-related challenges in some states affected revenue growth. Execution challenges are receding and cash flows should improve in Q4, it added.

Citi: Buy, target Rs 1,700

Global research firm Citi has a buy call with target at Rs 1,700 per share. The firm is of the view that L&T surprised positively in Q3 by posting better-than-expected core and order inflows execution adding that ordering prospect for Q4 is strong. L&T remains Citi’s top pick.

IDFC Securities: Maintains Outperform Rating, target Rs 1,775 per share

IDFC Securities has maintained outperform rating on the stock with target at Rs 1,775 per share. It is of the view that core E&C business continues to improve in terms of order inflows. Execution is slightly weak due to specific issues in few of the orders.

IDFC Securities expects L&T to meet the guidance in terms of order inflow. Revenues working capital levels have deteriorated, but may improve going forward, it said. Expect strong 13/15 percent revenue/EPS CAGR over FY19-21.

Kotak Institutional Equities: Buy, target Rs 1560 per share

Kotak Institutional Equities has retained a buy rating on the stock on reasonable valuations and has cut target to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,560 per share. The research firm has cut core E&C estimates by 7-10 percent to incorporate weakness in Q3 results.

Diversified exposure is helping the company to grow ordering over M9 FY20. Near-term pipeline improves case for double-digit FY21 revenue growth, it said.

Nomura: Buy, target Rs 1,715, target Rs 1,715 per share

Nomura has maintained a buy call with target at Rs 1,715 per share. It is of the view that core revenue weakens is on the back of execution headwinds while order inflows remain robust adding that stable working capital levels lead to strong cash generation. Improvement in core EBITDA margin is a key positive, it added.

Credit Suisse: Maintains neutral call, target Rs 1,460 per share

Credit Suisse has maintained a neutral call on the stock with target at Rs 1,460 per share. Revenue execution of Rs 36,300 crore was well below the research firm’s expectation adding that all the revenue growth was delivered by the services segments.

EPC business declined by about 2 percent in revenue terms and execution took a sizable hit due to a slowdown in government spending.
Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.