App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Infotech share price falls 2% after lacklustre Q3 numbers

The company said its digital revenues accounted for 41 percent of its overall revenues. The company's revenue in US dollar terms grew 13.7 percent year-on-year to USD 394.4 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127
Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech fell over 2 percent in morning trade on January 16, a day after the company released its December quarter numbers.

The December quarter numbers of L&T Infotech seems to have disappointed the Street as the company reported a nominal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 376.7 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. This is against a net profit of Rs 375.5 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement.

However, shares of the company had closed 2.93 percent up at Rs 1,933.15 on BSE on January 15 and there was no immediate reaction to the earnings numbers.

Close

Its revenue grew 13.7 percent to Rs 2,811.1 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,472.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

related news

Sequentially, the net profit was up 4.6 percent, while the topline rose 9.4 percent.

The company said its digital revenues accounted for 41 percent of its overall revenues. The company's revenue in US dollar terms grew 13.7 percent year-on-year to USD 394.4 million.

Its total headcount stood at 31,419 people at the end of the September 2019 quarter, while attrition was at 17.7 percent.

Global brokerage firm Credit Suisse has maintained outperform view on L&T Infotech and raised the target price to Rs 2,200 from Rs 1,900.

"Resurgent BFS paves way for strong growth revival. We upgrade revenue growth estimates by 2 percentage point over FY21-22 and model in 15 percent CC revenue growth over FY20-22," Credit Suisse said.

Shares of L&T Infotech traded 1.15 percent down at Rs 1,910.85 on BSE around 10:30 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 10:44 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #stocks

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.