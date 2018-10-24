App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Infotech Q2 net profit surges over 46% to Rs 400 cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) reported 46.7 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 400.3 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company registered a net profit of Rs 273 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement.

Its revenue was up 33.1 percent to Rs 2,331.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 1,750.8 crore in the year-ago period.

"Q2 revenue growth was driven by Digital Services that now make up 37 percent of our revenues. We secured another large deal for a global pharma company with a net-new TCV of $55 million," LTI CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona said.

Healthy pipeline, continued large deal momentum and uptick in Digital Services across all verticals make LTI optimistic about the future, he added.

The company's revenue in US dollar terms grew 21.4 percent year-on-year to $328.5 million.

Its total headcount stood at 26,414 people at the end of September 2018 quarter, while attrition was at 15.3 percent.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12.5 per equity share.
