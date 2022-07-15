L&T Infotech Q1 verdict: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech started steady this Friday morning, finding solace in its June quarter earnings.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech on July 14 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 633.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, up 27.64 per cent from Rs 496.30 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, profit for the quarter was almost flat compared to the reported profit of Rs 637 crore in the March quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in higher by 30.62 per cent at Rs 4,522.8 crore for the quarter from Rs 3,462.5 crore in the year ago period. Quarter-on-quarter, it grew 5.14 per cent.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post June quarter earnings:

Nomura

Brokerage firm Nomura has maintained reduce rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,680 per share. It was a modest beat in Q1, with robust headcount addition continues, the brokerage added.

Revenue growth was a tad below consensus but the outlook for Q2 appears strong. EBIT beats expectations led by non-recurrence of license fees and higher forex, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has maintained equal-weight rating, driven by valuation premiums & weakening macro environment. It has kept a target price of Rs 3,900 per share.

The company has reported an all-around beat on revenue and margin. The management commentary more constructive than peers' on demand environment, reported CNBC-TV18.

Sharekhan

Early investments in Cloud, new technologies, data and analytics and strengthening of partnerships with hyperscalers and major tech vendors positions the company to participate in both growth and efficiency transformation of clients.

With complementary capabilities and minimal overlap of clients and industries, the combined entity (post-merger with Mindtree) is expected to sustain industry-leading revenue growth momentum, with winning of large transformational deals.

Though we believe there would be possibilities of integration issues during the merger, these would be manageable. Hence, we maintain a buy on LTI with a revised price target (PT) of Rs 4,750.

At 09:53 am, Larsen & Toubro Infotech was quoting around Rs 3,900, trading flat on the BSE.

