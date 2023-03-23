 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T gains on pact with France-based McPhy Energy for opportunities in green hydrogen space

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

The pact with McPhy Energy is for a long-term partnership to explore the opportunities unfolding in the emerging Green Hydrogen market, L&T said.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were up on March 23, reacting to the company’s announcement that it has entered into an electrolyzer manufacturing binding agreement with McPhy Energy, a France-based leading electrolyzer technology and manufacturing company.

At 9:29 am, shares of L&T were trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 2,232 on the BSE.

Under this partnership, McPhy will grant an exclusive license of its pressurised alkaline electrolyzer technology to L&T for the manufacturing of electrolyzers, including future product upgrades. L&T plans to set up a Gigawatt-scale manufacturing facility for electrolyzers based on McPhy technology in India to serve the domestic requirements as well as cater to the other selected geographies.