L&T gains as hydrocarbon business wins contracts in range of Rs 1,000-2,500 cr

Larsen & Toubro shares gained nearly a percent after its hydrocarbon engineering business received contracts across business segments.

The stock gained more than 6 percent in last one month. At 09:35 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 1,387.90, up Rs 8.00, or 0.58 percent on the BSE.

"The modular fabrication business of L&T was awarded a contract for Process (PAU) and Piperack (PAR) modules for a process plant, which includes procurement, fabrication, precommissioning and load-out of the modules. The contract shall be executed from L&T's modular fabrication facility (MFF) at Kattupalli near Chennai," the engineering & infrastructure major said.

It further said the business also secured orders for equipment fabrication for a refinery in Oman and construction services business secured an order for additional works for a refinery project in India.