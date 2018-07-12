App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains 2% as construction arm win orders worth Rs 2,388cr

The water and effluent treatment business has secured orders from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) gained 2 percent intraday Thursday as company's construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,388 crore.

The water and effluent treatment business has secured orders from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for the execution of Satna, Kundatiya and Mohanpura multi village rural water supply schemes on turnkey basis.

The projects are funded by the New Development Bank.

Another EPC order has been received from the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation for providing Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) to additional areas of Tirunelveli Corporation - Phase II.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on July 25 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and three month period ended June 30, 2018.

At 13:29 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,300.40, up Rs 25.35, or 1.99 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 01:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

