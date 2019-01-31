App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains 1% on orders win from IOC

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen a Toubro, has won two significant orders from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 1 percent intraday Thursday after company's subsidiary bagged orders from IOC.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen a Toubro, has won two significant orders from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts are for setting up Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Plant and Ethylene Recovery Unit (ERU) under LSTK-1 Package, associated Offsite and utilities under LSTK-2 Package at IOC Paradip Refinery (Odisha).

MEG plant is licensed by Scientific Design with a capacity of 357 KTA while ERU is licensed by Lummus Technology (now McDermott) with a capacity of 180 KTA.

Both the projects, awarded through international competitive bidding, are on Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis and shall be executed concurrently.

Ethylene Oxide reactor, columns and other critical equipment for the project will be fabricated in house at Larsen a Toubro's manufacturing facilities.

At 09:40 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,301.95, up Rs 6.65, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 09:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.