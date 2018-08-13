L&T gains 1% on EPC order win worth Rs 3,028cr

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 1 percent intraday Monday as company received order worth Rs 3,028 crore.

L&T Construction's buildings & factories business has bagged an EPC order worth Rs 3,028 crore from GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL).

The scope of work includes execution and implementation of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for expansion of the terminal building and airside infrastructure works at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, Telangana.

This is a brownfield airport expansion project to be handed over within a stringent timeline. The order reiterates L&T's EPC capabilities in building brownfield airport infrastructure.

The expansion will increase the airport's capacity to handle 34 million passengers per annum (MPPA). L&T had earlier constructed the existing Hyderabad International Airport.

At 12:04 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,271, up Rs 6.10, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil