you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LT Foods rises 3% on board's capital infusion approval in subsidiary company

The company board approved the infusion of equity capital into Nature Bio Foods (NBFL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

 
 
Shares of LT Foods rose 3.4 percent intraday Wednesday as company board approved the capital infusion in its subsidiary by Rabobank’s India Agri Business Fund II.

The company board approved the infusion of equity capital into Nature Bio Foods (NBFL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

This facilitates investment of up to Rs 140 crore in the global organic foods business in one or multiple stages, subject to concerned parties meeting predefined conditions in the joint agreement.

Ashwani Arora, Managing Director & CEO of LT Foods said, "The board approval for capital infusion will help us carry out our strategic vision for this business, which is to develop an extensive branded portfolio with a continuous growth in ingredient business as well."

The company's annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on September 24, 2018.

The register of member and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from September 19 to 24 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and dividend.

At 09:25 hrs LT Foods was quoting at Rs 54.65, up Rs 0.55, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 09:39 am

