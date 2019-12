L&T Finance raises Rs 1,503 cr in early closure of public issue of bonds

L&T Finance Ltd on December 17 announced early closure of its public issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), garnering subscription of Rs 1,503.35 crore. L&T Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings, said tranche-I issue, which opened on December 16, has been oversubscribed and has received subscription amounting to Rs 1,503.35 crore.

The subscription is 3.01 times of the base issue size of Rs 500 crore.

High net worth individual (HNI) and retail categories are oversubscribed by 4.18 times and 3.04 times, respectively, of the base issue.

These NCDs have been rated CRISIL AAA (stable), CARE AAA (stable) and IND AAA (stable) by Crisil Ltd, Care and India Ratings, respectively.

"This NCD issue is a step in the company's overall strategic intent of building a retail liability franchise," L&T Finance said. LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.