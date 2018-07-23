L&T Finance Holdings stock rises 9% after June quarter earnings growth

L&T Finance Holdings share price rallied 9 percent intraday Monday after it reported solid earnings growth in June quarter, though change in accounting method impacted asset quality.

Consolidated profit during the quarter grew by 71.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 538 crore and net interest income increased 51.2 percent to Rs 1,052 crore.

L&T Finance has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) with effect from April 1, 2018. Expected credit losses (ECL) methodology prescribed in IND AS is based on the principle of providing for expected future losses, rather than incurred losses, which was followed under the previous accounting standard.

Under the previous accounting standard, an asset was classified as either standard (not an NPA) or sub-standard (NPA). Under the new accounting standard, assets are classified as Performing Assets (Stage 1), Underperforming Assets (Stage 2) or NonPerforming Assets (Stage 3).

In accordance with highest standard of transparency and governance, the company has reported its Stage 3 assets to include NPAs (above 90 DPD), infra assets where regulatory forbearance was available (SDR, S4A, 5:25, etc.) and other standard assets with incipient stress.

Accordingly, overall, stressed assets, which can turn bad (gross non-performing assets) is now at 7.93 percent in Q1FY19 against 4.8 percent in Q4FY18 and 11.7 percent in Q1FY18, which was a negative surprise.

Net NPA also declined at 3.17 percent in June quarter against 6.13 percent in same period last year.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs were down 14.5 percent at Rs 6,480 crore and net NPAs fell 34 percent at Rs 2,463 crore YoY. Provision coverage ratio improved to 62 percent against 43.4 percent YoY.

IND AS also had an impact on reclassification of its loan book. Disbursements grew by 6.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 15,603 crore and assets under management increased 24 percent to Rs 86,571 crore for the quarter ended June 2018. De-focused business is now at 1.37 percent of the book against 3.32 percent in year-ago.

At 13:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 168.60, up Rs 13.30, or 8.56 percent on the BSE.