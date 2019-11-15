L&T Finance Holdings share price gains 3% on stake sale in subsidiary

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings gained 2.6 percent intraday on November 15 on the intimation of stake sale in the capital markets subsidiary.

The stock has rallied more than 20 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 98.10, up Rs 2.30, or 2.40 percent, on the BSE at 1458 hours .

On August 28, the company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of the equity shareholding of L&T Capital Markets Limited (LTCM), a wholly owned subsidiary, to IIFL Wealth Group.

LTCM provides wealth-management services to individual and institutional clients in India. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

The residual portion of the wealth management business (carrying on offshore wealth management), resides in L&T Capital Markets (Middle East) Limited (LTCM (ME)), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The company said it had executed a share-purchase agreement to sell its complete stake in LTCM (ME) to Proud Securities and Credits Private Limited.