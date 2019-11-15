App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Finance Holdings share price gains 3% on stake sale in subsidiary

As a part of strategy centered around sustainable growth, L&T Financial Services has decided to exit the wealth-management business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings gained 2.6 percent intraday on November 15 on the intimation of stake sale in the capital markets subsidiary.

The stock has rallied more than 20 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 98.10, up Rs 2.30, or 2.40 percent, on the BSE at 1458 hours .

On August 28, the company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of the equity shareholding of L&T Capital Markets Limited (LTCM), a wholly owned subsidiary, to IIFL Wealth Group.

Close

LTCM provides wealth-management services to individual and institutional clients in India. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

related news

The residual portion of the wealth management business (carrying on offshore wealth management), resides in L&T Capital Markets (Middle East) Limited (LTCM (ME)), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The company said it had executed a share-purchase agreement to sell its complete stake in LTCM (ME) to Proud Securities and Credits Private Limited.

L&T Financial Services has decided to exit the wealth-management business.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #L&T Finance Holdings

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.