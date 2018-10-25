App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Finance hits 52-week low despite better Q2 numbers

Gross NPA was down at Rs 6,119 crore, while net NPA was at Rs 2,296 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings touched 52-week low of Rs 111.20, down 12 percent intraday Thursday despite company posted better numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 consolidated net profit increased by 65 percent to Rs 560.41 crore versus Rs 337.53 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income of the company rose 54 percent at Rs 1,126 crore against Rs 730 crore.

Gross NPA was down at Rs 6,119 crore, while net NPA was at Rs 2,296 crore.

Its gross NPA shed to 7.1 percent against 7.93 percent, while net NPA declined to 2.79 percent versus 3.17 percent, QoQ.

The provision coverage ratio was at 62.5 percent against 62 percent, QoQ.

At 09:26 hrs L&T Finance Holdings was quoting at Rs 118.35, down Rs 8.25, or 6.52 percent.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 09:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.