L&T Finance hits 52-week low despite better Q2 numbers

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings touched 52-week low of Rs 111.20, down 12 percent intraday Thursday despite company posted better numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 consolidated net profit increased by 65 percent to Rs 560.41 crore versus Rs 337.53 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income of the company rose 54 percent at Rs 1,126 crore against Rs 730 crore.

Gross NPA was down at Rs 6,119 crore, while net NPA was at Rs 2,296 crore.

Its gross NPA shed to 7.1 percent against 7.93 percent, while net NPA declined to 2.79 percent versus 3.17 percent, QoQ.

The provision coverage ratio was at 62.5 percent against 62 percent, QoQ.

At 09:26 hrs L&T Finance Holdings was quoting at Rs 118.35, down Rs 8.25, or 6.52 percent.