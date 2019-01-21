App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T falls 3% as SEBI rejects Rs 9,000-crore buyback issue

L&T had proposed to buy back up to 6.1 crore shares from shareholders at a price of Rs 1,475 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 9,000 crore. The offer was open to those holding equity shares as on October 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Larsen & Toubro declined by over 3 percent in morning trade as investors reacted to Sebi denying permission for its buyback issue.

The engineering major on January 19 said market regulator Sebi denied permission for its Rs 9,000 crore share buyback offer.

In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, L&T said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked it not to proceed with the buyback.

"Since the ratio of the aggregate of secured and unsecured debts owed by the company after buy-back (assuming full acceptance) would be more than twice the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company based on consolidated financial statements", the buyback offer is not in compliance with the Companies Act and Sebi norms, the regulator said in a letter to the company.

related news

L&T had proposed to buy back up to 6.1 crore shares from shareholders at a price of Rs 1,475 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 9,000 crore. The offer was open to those holding equity shares as on October 15.

A buyback reduces the number of shares available in the open market.

According to company sources, while turning down the proposal, Sebi has applied the financial ratio based on the consolidated financial statement of the company.

Brokerage: CLSA

The brokerage believes that the rejection of buyback will be a no setback to Return on Equity (RoE) expansion. It recommends buying the stock as it is a good proxy for domestic capital expenditure.

It also believes that the regulator is mistaken in looking at consolidated financials.

Further it believes that L&T’s board could approve a one-time large dividend of Rs 53 per share this week.

Brokerage: JPMorgan

It said that there is hardly any leeway to scale down the buyback size; could fund buyback with E&A sale proceeds. Better than expected core P&L performance in Q3 may assuage worries around execution, analysts at the firm wrote.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 09:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.