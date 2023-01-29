 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T earnings preview: Better execution, decent order inflow to drive sales up 14% in Q3

Dipti Sharma
Jan 29, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Focus will remain on working capital and cash flow management amid better execution and focus on receivables collections

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to report a decent growth in sales and net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. It will report its quarterly numbers tomorrow.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of FY23 is seen rising 5.2 percent sequentially and 13.7 percent annually to Rs 44,972.85 crore, according to a brokerage poll conducted by Moneycontrol. The company's net profit is likely to increase 13.7 percent on-quarter and 23.4 percent on-year to Rs 2,535 crore during the period under review.

Analysts believe the December quarter numbers should reflect a pick-up in the execution activity.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 9 percent on-year improvement in core EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) revenues as it takes into account improved construction activity across projects during the quarter.