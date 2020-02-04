L&T bags contract from Etihad Rail network in UAE, stock rises 2%

The project will be a joint venture with Power China, L&T said.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro gained 1.6 percent intraday on February 4 after it bagged an Etihad Rail network contract in UAE.
"The metallurgical & material handling strategic business group of L&T Construction has been awarded an order by Etihad Rail Company PJSC for the design and build of freight handling facilities at seven strategic locations across United Arab Emirates," the infrastructure major said in its BSE filing.
The project would be executed in a joint venture with Power China, it added.
The company said the scope of work involved design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of bulk material handling systems (rail loading and unloading systems) with associated civil and structural works, bulk material storage facilities, general cargo and container handling facilities with freight terminal management & control systems.
Etihad Rail Company PJSC has been established under the Federal law of UAE, with the mandate to manage the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network.The stock was quoting at Rs 1,298.85, up Rs 12.15, or 0.94 percent, on the BSE at 1157 hours.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.