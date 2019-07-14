App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2019 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Lower volatility suggests that Nifty could stuck in a trading range with restricted upside'

India VIX fell by 8.12 percent from 13.06 to the 12 level in the last week

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty index failed to surpass its key hurdle of 11,650 level, and drifted sharply towards 11,550 level.

It has seen a bounce back of around 200 points from its weekly lows in the last four sessions, but resistance is also intact near to 11,650 level, which is restricting its recovery.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily and weekly scale as supply pressure is intact at bounce back move. But at the same time, the index is also respecting its rising support trend line by connecting major swing lows of 10,585, 11,108 and 11,461 levels.

Close

Now, it needs to continue to hold above the 11,550 zone to extend its bounce towards the next hurdle of 11,650 zone, while a hold below the same could take it towards 11,461 and 11,420 zone.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

India VIX fell by 8.12 percent from the 13.06  to the 12 zone in the last week. Volatility remained lower even after profit booking declined post Budget, and now it is hovering below the 12 level, which is the lowest daily closing in last 15 months since April 24, 2018.

Lower volatility suggests that index could get stuck in a trading range with restricted upside as participants are not expecting much action till any other trigger doesn’t affect Indian market.

On the option front, Maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,300 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000, followed by 11,700 strike. We have seen Put writing at 11,400 strike while Call writing is at 11,700 followed by 11,750 strike. Option data suggests a trading range in between 11,400 to 11,700 levels.

The Bank Nifty is forming higher highs from the past three trading sessions, but it failed to hold above 30,850 level and hovering near to its 50 DEMA. It formed a bearish candle on the daily and weekly scale as supply pressure is seen at higher levels, while major support is seen at the previous swing low of 30,250 level. Now it needs to hold above 30,600 level to witness a bounce towards 31,000 level while a hold below 30,500 could continue its decline towards major support of 30,250 level.

The index has gone choppy as its bounce is not being held, and stock specific leadership is changing as many outperformance stocks have seen a sharp cut in the last week. We have seen a positive setup in UBL, McDowell, Infosys, ICICI Prudential, Federal Bank, SBI, BOB, Torrent Power, ACC, UltraTech Cement while weakness in Motherson Sumi, Jubilant Foodworks etc.

(The author is Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 14, 2019 07:54 am

tags #Technicals

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.