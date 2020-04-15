Lower-than-expected cut in crude production may hurt Indian markets

Manali Bhatia

Globally, too, factors do not seem to favour Indian markets. The cut in oil production in the OPEC+ meeting should have been around 20-30 million barrels per day (bpd) at least. However, the resultant figure came out to be only 9.7 million bpd.

Oil prices have remained weak for the past few months due to a substantial drop in demand –from 102-103 million bpd to 70million bpd.

Over and above, Mexico agreed to cut 1 lakh bpd where 4 lakh bpd was expected. Also, to cover up for the same, the US agreed for an additional production cut of 2.5 lakh bpd.

Domestically also, there is an expected extension of lockdown for another couple of weeks and if this sustains longer, it would impair markets again.

So, possibly both these indicators are posting negative sentiments for Indian markets. Thus, on the whole, we expect the market to correct again to around 8,200-8,300 levels in the upcoming weeks after a recent bounce back.

Nifty50 Weekly

Technical structure is also favouring the bears, as the pull-back rally seems to be losing momentum.

Weak bulls are unlikely to take the rally forward and could be trapped at higher levels. 9,400 is emerging as a strong resistance level for the short term which is a 38.2 percent retracement level of the entire fall.

Traders need to keep in mind that prices are still trading below all major medium-term moving averages and the bears are expected to get back into the game at any moment.

Negative candlestick formation on the daily chart on April 13 trading session suggests that resumption of downtrend can be expected once again till 8,681 and then straight 8,200.

The 23.6 percent retracement level and 20-DMA both are placed at 8,681 and a serious carnage can be seen once the level trades on the lower side, chances of which are quite high looking at the overall structure.

Taking the bigger picture into consideration, 9,350 to 9,400 is emerging as a very strong resistance zone.

At present, the index is trading below the long-term rising trend line support level, which was holding the prices since 2009, a break of this trend line has seriously damaged the trend and now same will act as a resistance for the bulls on the way up.

Hence, the bearish trend is intact and every rise in price will provide the bailout selling opportunity to the traders which could eventually drag the prices down till 8,200 once again in the short term.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.)

