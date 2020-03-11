App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lower oil prices good for India, China; expect more earnings downgrade: Mark Mobius

He expects there could be further 3-4 percent decline in the US markets, meanwhile he do not think there will be a recession in the US markets.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

We expect more earnings downgrade going forward, though it is not similar to the 2008 crisis in the US, Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

The impact of supply shortage will be seen with a lag of 1-2 months as we do not think we are in the last stage of panic, he further added.

The lower oil prices are good for India, China & a number of other countries, while it is less onerous for India to import fuel and it is good for the economy, said Mark Mobius.

Close

He expects there could be a further 3-4 percent decline in the US markets. However, he does not think there will be a recession in the US markets.

The real recovery will not come in the US markets for the next few months, he feels.

Globally, countries are impacted by the shortage of coronavirus testing kits and unless there is intense isolation, the spread in India can be as big as China.

He believes that there are opportunities in financial space after Yes Bank fiasco and he likes the consumer space.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 03:31 pm

