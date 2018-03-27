App
Mar 27, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Mar 27, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Lower borrowing target is a positive announced by the government: HSBC India

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Manish Wadhawan, MD & HEAD of Fixed Income at HSBC India spoke about the surprise bonanza for the money markets -- lower borrowing in the first half of FY19.

Wadhawan said that lower borrowing target is a big positive announced by the government.

On bond market front, he said we expect bond yield to fall 10-15 bps today.

Wadhawan said that lower borrowing target is a big positive announced by the government.

On bond market front, he said we expect bond yield to fall 10-15 bps today.

