Lower borrowing target is a positive announced by the government: HSBC India

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Manish Wadhawan, MD & HEAD of Fixed Income at HSBC India spoke about the surprise bonanza for the money markets -- lower borrowing in the first half of FY19.
Wadhawan said that lower borrowing target is a big positive announced by the government.
On bond market front, he said we expect bond yield to fall 10-15 bps today.
