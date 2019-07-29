Low volatility regime likely to continue in rupee

Abhishek Goenka

The rupee has been trading in an extremely narrow range 68.30-69.00 against the dollar for quite some time. Implied volatility has been low and realized volatility even lower. The intraday price action in the rupee has been following a similar script in most trading sessions. Custodian banks have been consistently offering dollar.

In FY20 so far, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have poured in $3.5 billion in equities and $2 billion in debt. We have also seen inflows on account of corporates raising funds overseas given the low interest rates and mergers and acquisitions related inflows. Nationalized banks, on behalf of the central bank and oil marketing companies, have mopped up dollar inflow to a great extent.

The intent of the central bank to prevent the rupee from appreciating on a relative basis against its peers, especially the yuan, is quite evident. It is reflected in RBI’s forex reserves, which have risen steadily and are currently at an all-time high of $430 billion.

The central bank is letting flows pass by without speculative positions getting built up in either direction. In order to sterilize the rupee’s liquidity from the buy side intervention, the central bank has been consistently paying forwards i.e. it has been buying dollars in spot and doing a sell spot-buy forward swap. As a result, the annualized forward premium curve, which is usually inverted, is still upward sloping. Effectively, the RBI is buying dollars forward.

The reason behind sterilizing liquidity is that the banking system is already flush with rupee liquidity (upwards of Rs 1 lakh crore). The RBI has ensured that system liquidity remains in surplus so as to facilitate transmission of monetary policy and to induce credit off-take.

Markets are currently anticipating rate cuts of 225-325 bps from the RBI, given that inflation is at benign levels and downside risks to growth. This anticipation has triggered a massive rally in the bond market. The yields on 10-year benchmark bonds has fallen nearly 100 bps from 7.25 percent to 6.25 percent in two months i.e. after election results.

The announcement of the government in the Budget to raise Rs 70,000 crore through the issue of sovereign bonds has reduced domestic supply concerns and fuelled the most recent leg of the rally.

Falling global yields have also resulted in money chasing. Emerging market debt, $13 trillion worth of bonds globally, are offering a negative yield. FPIs’ utilization of limits in G-sec has increased from 65 percent to 73 percent.

With system liquidity in surplus, money market rates have also come off sharply. The reaction function of the RBI would depend on how monsoons pan out, on crude prices and on whether the US Fed indicates the beginning of a rate cut cycle. (1 year OIS is currently trading at 5.45 percent, the Repo rate currently stands at 5.75 percent)

Rainfall so far has been lower than the long-period average in several parts of the country. Though the deficit has reduced somewhat off late, sowing has been delayed. Food inflation is showing signs of bottoming out. The recent CPI print, though well within RBI’s comfort zone, came in at an eight month high.

Global crude prices have been stable with the Brent trading in a $60-70 band. Though the US is currently pumping crude at record levels, up-side risks to crude stem from US-Iran tensions. If Iran constricts supply through the strategic Strait of Hormuz (in retaliation to sanctions imposed by the US), through which one fifth of global crude oil supply passes, it could push prices higher.

The US Fed is almost certain to cut the overnight Federal funds rate by 25bps in its July policy to 2-2.25 percent from 2.25-2.50 percent currently. The market would focus on the Fed communication to draw cues as to whether it is a one-off cut or the first-cut in a series of cuts. Progress of US-China trade talks is something the Fed would place huge emphasis on in formulating its policy.

Recent data from the US has been encouraging. NFP, CPI, retail sales data all beat expectations. There is clear data divergence between the US and the rest of the developed economies and this should be positive for the broader dollar. However, given that the yield curve up to 10 years is lower than the lower end of the overnight Federal Funds rate, and that most other central banks around the globe have turned dovish, the Fed would be compelled to cut in its July policy.

If the Fed indicates that further rate cuts are on their way, it would imply that the terminal federal funds rate is much lower than earlier thought. It would lend credibility to the hypothesis that low inflation is indeed structural. It would essentially imply that the Fed has aligned itself with the market. This would be dollar negative.

If the markets were to sense that it is a one off cut, we may in fact see the dollar strengthen and US treasuries sell off in a knee jerk reaction. In order to gauge the risk sentiment one needs to closely monitor the shape of the US yield curve. Lower US yields with a flattening yield curve would be negative for emerging market assets. Lower US yields with a steep curve would be the best-case scenario for emerging market assets. A steeper US yield curve would be positive for risk in general.

Going forward, the rupee is likely to closely track the yuan. We may see the realized volatility would continue to remain subdued. The RBI may continue to smoothen volatility. However, the reaction function of the RBI is likely to be asymmetric i.e. it would be more comfortable letting the rupee depreciate on a relative basis rather than appreciate. Outflow from domestic equities could put pressure on the rupee.

The government recently clarified that the super-rich surcharge introduced in the budget is applicable to FPIs set up as trusts, and this has dampened sentiment in domestic equity markets. Q1FY20 corporate earnings too have failed to impress so far. However, we may see inflows continue into domestic debt if global bond yields continue to remain depressed.

Technically, the rupee is likely to trade in a 67.50-70.50 range over the next 6 months. Carry continues to remain attractive and for exporters, hedging 6 million to 12 million exposures through risk reversals offers decent participation. Importers can use dips to 68-68.40 to hedge their exposures.

The Author is Managing Director and CEO of IFA Global.

