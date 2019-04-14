App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Low quality data in Algos is same as low quality cement in building construction'

Data in Algo trading is equivalent to materials used in construction. Let us see some of the important aspects to take care while dealing with data.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Vivek Gadodia

"Your Algo Quality is only as good as the Data Quality". A big mistake made by novices as well as professionals is to underestimate the importance of data and lack of willingness to pay for it.

Say you are a contractor and building a bridge with low-quality cement or other materials. What will happen? Sooner or later, the bridge will collapse.

Data in Algo trading is equivalent to materials used in construction. Let us see some of the important aspects to take care while dealing with data.

related news

Corporate Action adjustments:

There are no “Free Lunches” in the world. Many data sources are there on the internet where data is available for free.

Yahoo! Finance or Google Finance are good free sources to start building a model on daily data. However, these data are not adjusted for ‘Corporate Actions’ such as bonus or splits.

Let us say, L&T declared a bonus and the stock price has halved from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,000. If this is not adjusted, and the algorithm has a running sell signal before the split (i.e. ex-date), the back-test result will show a huge (50 percent additional) profit just because next day price will open around 1,000.

If we are not careful enough to remove this, we will have an over-optimistic expectation. Vice-Versa, if it was a running buy signal we were in, we will have an over-pessimistic expectation.

Missing Data:

In most of the free sources, there may be missing data for a few months or even few years. If plotted as a chart there will be a huge spike or gaps up or down.

All technical indicators and price-action Algos rely on data. Such gaps will spoil the signal of the Algo in the back-test, and give erroneous results. A moving average may suddenly fall or rise too much, or ADX may spurt up or down.

Intraday Data:

Daily data is still easy to obtain, but not so with intraday data. Why would we need this? Remember, Infibeam? The stock fell 72 percent in a single trading session.

One’s heart and pocket, both would burn if the Algo was long on it before the fall, and one exits at the end of the day. Therefore to minimise risk, one may go to lower time-frame.

The time-frame of data depends on the smallest time-frame on which we want to build Algos. If we want to build a 15-Minute Algo, we need 15-Minute or lower time-frame data.

We cannot build a 15-Minute time-frame system with Hourly data, and we must obtain this from authorised data-vendors.

Dead Stocks:

Without dead-stocks, our data is not survivorship-bias free. This may be difficult and expensive to obtain, but it is very valuable. It would include stocks which are de-listed or suspended, like Satyam.

It would give the true picture of the strategy, at that point in time, i.e. say in 2009, did the Algo trade Satyam and if yes, how did the event impacted the Algo performance?

Open Trade:

The last running trade, which is open, has to be either dropped or closed (i.e. notionally squared-off) at the closing price. Else, it may show an over 100 percent profit or loss just because of this single open trade. Although a small point, it needs to be plugged to get a realistic picture.

(The author is Vivek Gadodia, Co-Founder at Dravyaniti Consulting LLP)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 08:51 am

tags #algo trading #Expert Columns

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Chris Gayle’s 99 goes in vain as Virat Kohli, A ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh An ...

Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest

Pollard Hopes Winds of Change Help Regain His West Indies Berth

Smokey and the Bandit's Legendary 1979 Pontiac Trans Am to Go Under th ...

La Liga: Messi-less Barcelona Draw With Bottom-placed Huesca, Sevilla ...

Why Speculation of Chirag Paswan’s Shift to Another Lok Sabha Seat i ...

BSP Releases List of 16 Candidates, Brother of Jailed Don Among Contes ...

Premier League: Two Pogba Penalties Earn Sluggish Manchester United Wi ...

Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Indian politics proves that lack of formal education doesn't hinder pr ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Callously pushed into unemployment, Rajasthan's Giral village resident ...

What makes Marvel films so popular? Understanding the relationship bet ...

Brexit crisis reveals flaws in UK's political system as lawmakers stru ...

Premier League: Manchester United ride on Paul Pogba penalties to sink ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.