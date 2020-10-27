Low expectations, demand from rural India, government spending keep Q2 numbers bright: ICICI Securities

Low expectations, positive demand from rural India, government spending, export markets and essentials are helping September quarter earnings, brokerage firm ICICI Securities has said in a note.

"Low expectations after one of the sharpest downgrades to Nifty50 forward earnings (more than 30 percent) since the global financial crisis (GFC) due to the impact of COVID-19 is helping a higher number of beats thus far during Q2FY21," said ICICI Direct.

The September quarter earnings, so far, have been broadly along expected lines. Sectoral heavyweights such as TCS, HDFC Bank and ACC have beaten market expectations.

The brokerage firm said lower input cost and cost-control, in general, was helping profit margins.

Discretionary consumption continued to contract year-on-year (YoY) while the GFCF (gross fixed capital formation) was being supported by rural India and government spending, it said.

Talking about banks' non-performing assets (NPA), ICICI Securities said early results were mixed, with HDFC Bank showing robust business growth and control on NPAs while NBFCs and smaller banks struggled on both counts.

The brokerage believes the resurgence of COVID-19 in key developed markets of Europe and the US could impact the export recovery trend seen in Q2FY21.

"Domestic demand could continue to normalise to pre-COVID levels in a gradual manner. We see no sign of private participation in GFCF growth, so far, and it seems highly unlikely in the near term, given the weak demand environment and low utilisation levels," ICICI Securities said.

It, however, did see signs of pent-up demand in paints and building materials.

Market analysts are of the view that the market is still attractive for the medium and long term even though volatility may increase in the short-term due to the US elections and COVID-19.

"Medium and long-term outlook on the market is constructive. We believe markets could gain 13-15 percent CAGR over the next three years on the back of similar growth in earnings," said Nirav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Emkay Institutional Equities.

