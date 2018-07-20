Looking to go short? Here’s why Titan & TVS Motor are looking weak on charts

Way2Wealth Brokers

Looking to go short? These 2 Nifty plays are looking weak on the charts

After a sharp rally of almost two percent last week, benchmark indices have been consolidating in a narrow band with a bit of a negative bias. The Nifty made a valiant attempt to rally higher and hit record highs but witnessed selling pressure around 11,078 levels. It corrected towards the lower band of the support placed near 10,925 levels.

Broadly speaking, the index is consolidating in an 11,075–10,900 range and a breakout or a breakdown from this range will dictate the near term direction. Futures and options data indicates rangebound trade for the next few sessions before providing any fresh breakout.

On the higher side, aggressive call writing has been seen at 11,100 strike, which will act as stiff resistance zone for the Nifty. Put writing was seen at 10,900-10,800 strikes, which will prove as a strong support for the index.

However, if the Nifty breaks 11,100 levels and sustains above the same a short covering move may drive the index towards new highs, whereas a close below 10,900 can drag it towards 10,800-10,760 levels.

Here is a list of 3 stocks that could return 7-9 percent in the next 15-21 sessions:

Titan Company: Sell around 870 - 875| LTP: Rs 867| Target: Rs 800| Stop Loss: Rs 910| Return 7.7%

Looking at the daily chart, the stock is in a correction mode and has formed a Lower Top Lower Bottom formation on the daily chart. Off late, the stock broke the 200-DMA support and corrected tad below Rs 800 mark.

Subsequently, recovery in the past few trading session pull the stock higher. During Thursday’s session, the stock precisely tested the daily 45-EMA which also coincided with the gap area formed on July 05, 2018.

The daily RSI (14) signals an overbought situation compared to its previous bounce. Hence, we advocate traders to go short in a range of Rs 870 to 875 with a price target of Rs 800. A Stop loss should be placed at Rs 910 on a closing basis.

TVS Motor Company: Sell around 565 – 575| LTP: Rs 563| Target: Rs 525| Stop Loss: Rs 597| Return 6.7%

The stock has been in a protracted downtrend for several months and hit a fresh 52-weeks low of around Rs 537. Subsequently, the stock slipped into a consolidation and is now trading in a broad range of Rs 540-600 for the last 8 weeks.

In the process, the daily chart resembles a formation of bearish pennant formation. On a weekly chart, the RSI (14) is indicating an overbought condition hence the possibility of breakdown is quite likely.

Combining the above technical evidence, we advocate traders to build a short position in the range of Rs 565-575 with a price target of Rs 525 and a stop loss placed above Rs 597.

HUL: Buy around Rs 1,635 - 1,625| LTP: Rs 1648| Target: Rs 1,790| Stop Loss: Rs 1,575| Time frame 15 to 21 trading session| Return 8.6%

The stock has significantly outperformed the index and hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,780 during the early part of the week. Subsequently, the stock nosedived sharply post its result announcement and in that pessimism, it hit a low of Rs 1,627.

Looking at the daily chart, the recent low of Rs 1,627 coincided with the 78.6% retracement joining from the bottom of Rs 1,578 to the top of Rs 1,627.

Also, the previous resistance of mid-June, 2018 should reverse its role and start acting as a strong support. The daily 9-45 EMA is still positive whereas the daily RSI (14) signals an oversold condition.

We recommend traders to accumulate this stock in the range of Rs 1,635 to Rs 1,625 with a price target of Rs 1,790 and a stop loss placed below Rs 1,575.

